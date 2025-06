Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Unique Jumpstart Ministries to host I Feel Beautiful Empowerment Weekend with an event filled with guest speakers.

Release:

Unique Jumpstart Ministries will host the I Feel Beautiful Empowerment Weekend Conference on Friday, June 20, 2025 with doors opening at 9:45am and the conference starting at 10am. The event will take place at 1126 W. Gordon Street in Valdosta.