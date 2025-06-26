//City of Valdosta announces sewer main repair on N. St. Augustine Road

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces that the Central Lines Division will be repairing a sewer main on North St. Augustine Road.

The City of Valdosta’s Central Lines Division will conduct a sewer main repair on Thursday, June 26, beginning at 8:00 a.m. at 1205 N. St. Augustine Road.

Traffic Advisory: Normal traffic flow will be maintained. Signage and traffic control measures will be in place around the work site to ensure public and crew safety.

No businesses in the area will be affected by this repair.

Thank you for your cooperation as we continue maintaining critical infrastructure for our community.