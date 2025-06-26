//Celebrate America Fireworks Spectacular coming to Wild Adventures

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures will showcase the Celebrate America Fireworks Spectacular at the end of a day full of activities.

Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park will be showcasing a sky full of red, white and blue on July 4 and 5 with the Celebrate America Fireworks Spectacular. This display will cap off a day full of Celebrate America Festival activities.

The Celebrate America Fireworks Spectacular will be a patriotic presentation of dazzling fireworks set to music. It is set to start at 9 p.m. on both nights.

“Our Celebrate America Fireworks Spectacular is the biggest in the region, and no matter where you are in the park, you’ll have an excellent view,” said Asher Raymond, public relations specialist. “But the best viewing area is around the lake at the all-new Water’s Edge.”

Water’s Edge is the park’s newly opened area designed to feel like a festive, tropical village by the water. It features three new rides: the soaring Wing Swinger, the spinning Boat Parade, and the 68-foot-tall Horizon Wheel, offering sweeping views of the park. The area also includes shaded comfort zones, vibrant décor, a new reptile house and a brand-new stage for live entertainment.

Before the fireworks, Celebrate America Festival has other fun activities to partake in. On July 4 through 6, the Surfside Stage in Splash Island will have family-friendly fun with popsicle eating competitions at 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. as well as a watermelon eating contest at 2 p.m. Guests can also have an all-American cookout at Wild Adventures with a Patriotic Picnic on July 4 through 6 from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., with favorites like hamburgers, hot dogs and baked beans.

The Celebrate America Fireworks Spectacular is included with park admission. In celebration of the event, Wild Adventures has extended the Celebrate America Sale through 29 with single-day admission tickets available for $35.

“The Celebrate America Festival is one of our biggest events of the year, and we want to make it easy for families to come out and enjoy it,” Raymond said. “With a $35 ticket and the return of the Globetrotters, it’s the perfect time to visit.”

In honor of those who serve, Wild Adventures will be offering any active, retired, disabled and honorably discharged veterans free admission June 21 through July 6. Valid military ID or DD Form 214 is required.

Season Passes are also available and offer unlimited visits during the Celebrate America Festival along with access to Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Wild Adventures Christmas later in the year.

For more information about the Celebrate America Festival, admission offers and Season Pass options, visit WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment Property and home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark—ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report—Wild Adventures delivers big fun at an unbeatable value. The park is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and was named the The Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.

About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures® is part of Herschend’s collection of family brands. Herschend, the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, has been Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating® for 75 years. It’s 14,000+ passionate employees (hosts) collectively entertain 15 million families every year across North America, including at iconic award-winning destinations such as Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts®, Adventure Aquarium®, Callaway Resort & Gardens®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Newport Aquarium®, The Vancouver Aquarium® and Wild Adventures®. In addition to its premier themed attractions, Herschend is proud to steward the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters® legacy and provide immersive content and experiences through our Herschend Entertainment Studios® and Pink Adventure Tours® brands. Learn more at www.herschendenterprises.com.