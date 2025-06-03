//Big & Rich with Gretchen Wilson to perform at Wild Adventures

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures announces country music icons Big & Rich and Gretchen Wilson to perform during the LIVE! Concert Series.

Release:

Wild Adventures Theme Park will welcome country music icons Big & Rich and Gretchen Wilson to the stage on Saturday, June 7, as part of the 2025 Wild Adventures LIVE! Concert Series.

“Wild Adventures has a long history of bringing top-tier entertainment to our guests, and this show is no exception,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager of Wild Adventures. “We are honored to host Big & Rich and Gretchen Wilson, two of country music’s most dynamic performers. It’s going to be an unforgettable night.”

Big & Rich rose to fame in 2003 with their genre-blending sound and irreverent style. The duo’s triple-platinum debut album, Horse of a Different Color, included hits like “Save a Horse (Ride a Cowboy)” and set the tone for a career defined by musical innovation and energetic performances. John Rich and Big Kenny have earned a reputation as boundary-pushing entertainers, known for crafting a sound that is both instantly recognizable and uniquely their own.

Joining them is GRAMMY Award-winning artist Gretchen Wilson, who shot to stardom with her debut single “Redneck Woman.” Wilson’s powerful voice and unfiltered authenticity made her a cultural force, earning her multiple awards from the Academy of Country Music, Country Music Association, Billboard and more. A bestselling author and recent winner of “The Masked Singer,” Wilson remains a staple in the country music scene.

The concert will begin at 8 p.m. and is included with park admission. Season Passholders receive complimentary General Concert Admission, while Reserved Concert Seats are available at a discount for Gold and Diamond Passholders. Guests without a 2025 Season Pass can purchase General Concert Admission for $10 and Reserved Concert Seats starting at $15 in addition to park admission.

Before the show, guests are invited to explore the park’s all-new Water’s Edge area, featuring three new rides, a brand-new reptile house, and live music at the Water’s Edge Stage.

“Water’s Edge brings an incredible new energy to Wild Adventures,” Vigue said. “It’s the perfect place for families to explore, unwind by the lake, and enjoy new attractions before capping the evening with a world-class concert.”

Wild Adventures LIVE! concerts, access to Splash Island Waterpark, and unlimited park visits are all included with a 2025 Season Pass, available now at WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment Property and home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark—ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report—Wild Adventures delivers big fun at an unbeatable value. The park is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and was named the The Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.

About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures® is part of Herschend’s collection of family brands. Herschend, the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, has been Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating® for 75 years. It’s 14,000+ passionate employees (hosts) collectively entertain 15 million families every year across North America, including at iconic award-winning destinations such as Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts®, Adventure Aquarium®, Callaway Resort & Gardens®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Newport Aquarium®, The Vancouver Aquarium® and Wild Adventures®. In addition to its premier themed attractions, Herschend is proud to steward the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters® legacy and provide immersive content and experiences through our Herschend Entertainment Studios® and Pink Adventure Tours® brands. Learn more at www.herschendenterprises.com