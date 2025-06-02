//2South to kick off Music in the Art Park June 13

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center announces 2South will kick off the free Music in the Art Park concert series for the community.

Release:

The South Georgia-based band 2South will kick off the Music in the Art Park concert series at the Turner Center for the Arts on Friday, June 13, 2025 starting at 7 pm. Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering will provide food and beverages for the concert event.

The public is invited to come enjoy FREE Music in the Art Park concerts. Our musical guests play rock-n-roll, country, blues, and everything in between. Bring your kids, pets, blankets and chairs and enjoy outstanding musical entertainment! Food and beverage vendors on site for most events. Music in the Art Park concerts are every second Friday of each month, June 13-November 14, from 7-9 pm at the Turner Center Art Park (weather permitting).

2South, a South Georgia-based band, was formed from a group of some of the most accomplished veteran musicians in the area. They share a passion for preserving quality Rock and Roll, Soul, and R&B music. Playing in the band returns these players to their beloved roots while at the same time, provide their audiences a rare and eclectic mix of music that is broad and versatile. Their passion shines through their music and they are confident that you will enjoy it as much as they do.