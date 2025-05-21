Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Young Harris College congratulates a Valdosta graduate during the recent Class of 2025 graduation ceremony.

Graduates from Young Harris College’s Class of 2025 walked the stage Saturday, culminating years of education and earning their degrees. Close to 200 students graduated at Saturday’s ceremony on Young Harris College campus.

“I want to welcome everyone to Commencement, a time to celebrate and recognize the hard work of all these graduates,” said Dr. John Wells, Young Harris College president. “And I congratulate all of you, both the students, the parents, and faculty that have taken part in this historic point in their journey.”

Commencement capped a week of activity, ranging from the annual Senior Reception to a Baccalaureate Service. The Commencement ceremony, held in the Harp Recreation and Commencement Center, began with the traditional awards given to students recognizing their academic efforts.

Landon O’Berry of Valdosta was awarded a BS.

The Clegg Outstanding Student Award, named for Dr Charles R. Clegg, who served as President of Young Harris College from 1950 to 1963, is awarded to the graduating bachelor’s degree student or students with the highest cumulative grade point average.

Five graduates earned the award this year, with a 4.0 cumulative grade point average:

Amber Corley: a Chemistry major with minors in Physics and Sustainability, a member of the Mountain Lions softball team, from Pine Mountain, GA.

Lily Hidalgo: a Mathematics major who completed her studies in December, a member of the Mountain Lions volleyball team, from Saint Simons Island, GA.

Allie Killer: an English major with a minor in Psychology, a member of the Honors Program and the 2025 Student Employee of the Year, from Dawsonville, GA.

Liam King: a triple-major in Management, Accounting, and Finance with a minor in Financial Planning, a member of the Mountain Lions cross country team, from Young Harris, GA.

Liberty Worden: a double-major in Management and Marketing, from Murphy, NC.

Emma Brown received the Zell B. Miller Leadership Award, which goes to a senior who has made significant contributions to campus life as an outstanding leader and role model. Brown, described as a friend to everyone and an individual of exceptional integrity and diligence, impressed everyone as a First Year Transition Team mentor and new student orientation leader for her profound empathy and ability to support those most in need of a little extra help. She is also an exceptional scholar and Undergraduate Research Day participant whose “graduate-level” work was deservedly recognized with a top award at a professional conference last year in New Orleans.

Kylie Marshall-Flanagan and Brady Swanson received the Young Harris College Spirit Award, which recognizes graduating seniors who best exemplify the spirit of YHC.

Marshall-Flanagan has been described as an outstanding student and leader. For the past three years, she has been a resident assistant, supporting first-year and upper-class students in the residence halls. She has also been a member of her department honor society, a member of the Homecoming court, the Events Chair, Rush Chair, and President of her sorority, and, most recently, President of the Student Government Association.

Swanson has been described as “kind, charismatic, and willing to step up wherever he is needed,” someone with “a big and unmistakable presence on campus” who “fosters community and kindness.” Humorous, enthusiastic, diligent, and affable, this young man has served as a First Year Transition Team mentor, as a resident assistant, as a leader in his fraternity, as the former President of SGA, and as this year’s Homecoming King.

Young Harris is one of 70 colleges and universities in the Southeast to present annual awards in honor of Algernon Sydney Sullivan and Mary Mildred Sullivan. Established in 1890, these awards recognize college graduates of noble character who have distinguished themselves through service to others and to their communities.

Liam King received the Mary Mildred Sullivan Award. An exceptional student whose perseverance in the face of unfathomable challenges is a testament to his resilience and his faith, King is described as a “shining ambassador for Young Harris College,” “an outstanding role model,” and simply “noble.” His unwavering commitment to continuous improvement is as evident in the classroom as it is on the cross-country trails.

This year’s Mary Mildred Sullivan Award recipient is Sarah Carver. Her fellow students call her considerate, empathetic, generous, and “hard-working to a fault.” She is a student whom instructors smiled to see on their rolls and fellow students appreciated seeing in class. A gifted vocalist and multi-instrumentalist who has been a member of virtually every major ensemble and smaller chamber group, she has also served with distinction as a member of the Susan B’s and as Secretary, President-Elect, and President of Prism.

Mary McGee received the Master of Arts in Teaching Representative Award for best representing the mission and ideals of Young Harris College’s MAT program. McGee exemplified the College’s vision of igniting minds and inspiring change. Described by her classmates as a natural leader, she consistently supported others with a positive attitude and an indomitable work ethic. A graduate of Unity Christian School in Rome, she completed her undergraduate degree in Public Relations at Kennesaw State before finding her calling as a high school English teacher at Paran Christian School in Kennesaw.

YHC Trustee Mary Broadrick and her husband John Moffitt were also honored at commencement as they received Young Harris College’s highest award, the YHC Medallion. Broadrick is the daughter of George H. Broadrick, Class of 1941, and WWII veteran as well as a 1996 recipient of the YHC Medallion.

“We love this college,” Broadrick said at the Commencement. “It’s all about the students. We wish you God’s blessings on your journey through life.”

Their generosity to the College is overwhelming. Even though neither Mary nor John attended YHC, they love the school as if they did. They established a scholarship in 2016 that provides a student with a full ride. That same year, former College president Cathy Cox and the Board of Trustees asked Mary to join the Board. She has been a Board member ever since and serves on the Development and Endowment Committees. The couple is also heavily involved in YH Athletics.

“You graduates have made your mark on Young Harris College, just as the College has made its mark on you,” said Wells, as he closed the ceremony. “I charge you to remain intellectually curious about the world, and, as you have held yourself to a standard of decency and honesty, this will prepare you to go out into a world in need of people with integrity.”

