//Wiregrass to host Georgia Retraining Tax Credit Summit

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will host a Georgia Retraining Tax Credit Summit on the Valdosta Campus.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Economic Development will host a Georgia Retraining Tax Credit Summit on Thursday, May 22, from 11:30 am to 1:00 pm at Cox Hall on the Valdosta Campus. Tickets, available to the public, are $15 and include lunch. This summit will be valuable for employers and Human Resource professionals seeking to enhance their workforce and reduce training costs. Brandy Wilkes, TCSG Statewide Approver and Associate Vice President for Workforce Development at Wiregrass, will present. “This tax credit is a great tool that Georgia businesses can utilize to save thousands annually in state taxes by retraining their workforce, especially when they upgrade equipment or implement new software. It provides a great way for businesses to enhance their workforce and their bottom line,” shared Wilkes.

Attendees will learn how the retraining tax credit works, who qualifies, practical strategies to reduce training costs, detailed guidance on applying for the credit, and more.

For registration, visit https://ce.wiregrass.edu. Or contact training@wiregrass.edu or call 229-333-2122.