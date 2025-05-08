//Wiregrass to host Beats and Bytes Summer Camp for students

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Valdosta Campus will host a Beats and Bytes Summer Camp for students 11-16 years old.

Release:

Students in the eleven-county service area for Wiregrass Technical College can enjoy their summer by having fun and learning at the college.

The Valdosta Campus will host a Beats and Bytes Summer Camp during the week of June 9-12 from 8:30 pm. to 12:00 pm. This music production and coding camp is designed for students aged 11-16. The cost of the camp is $75 per student, which includes materials and snacks. Students will learn to write code that makes music, use beats and loops to create their songs, collaborate and share tracks with other campers, and explore careers in audio engineering, music tech, and computer science.

“This summer, our camps are giving students a hands-on look at the future of work. From exploring careers through Virtual Reality to making music with code in EarSketch, we’re showing how creativity and technology can open doors—especially in the skilled trades we offer right here on campus,” shared Wiregrass Director of Innovation, Educational Outreach Project Manager Michael Fleming.

To register, visit https://ce.wiregrass.edu. For more information, call 229-333-2122 or email training@wiregrass.edu.