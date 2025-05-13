//Wiregrass 2025 GOAL winner named top finalist

Share with friends

Photo l-r: Wiregrass 2025 GOAL Winner and State Finalist Abbilyn Burke and Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) Commissioner Greg Dozier.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College announces the 2025 GOAL winner was named as one the top finalists.

Release:

Wiregrass’ 2025 GOAL winner, Abbilyn Burke, an EMT student, was recently named one of the top nine finalists in the Georgia Occupational Award of Leadership (GOAL) in Atlanta.

The announcement was made at the Technical College System of Georgia’s GOAL and Rick Perkins Award Conference held in Atlanta April 28 – April 30. Burke was one of 22 students named as a finalist from across the state of Georgia’s Technical Colleges. She was named Wiregrass’ GOAL student in December.

Each college winner competed in the regional interviews in February to determine who would be the three to represent each region. After being named one of the finalists in Atlanta, Burke, along with the other finalists, was interviewed by another panel of judges from across the state. Jason Colbert of Southeastern Technical College was named the 2025 state GOAL winner and the recipient of the new car awarded by Kia, the statewide corporate sponsor of the GOAL program.

GOAL, a statewide program of the Technical College System of Georgia, honors excellence in academics and leadership among the state’s technical college students. Local GOAL winners are selected at each of the state’s 22 technical colleges, as well as one Board of Regents college with a technical education division.

Burke received a trophy for being named as one of the top finalists and an iPad. She shared, “My experience as the GOAL student for Wiregrass and being named a state finalist was nothing short of incredible. I met the top students and instructors in the state and had the opportunity to see firsthand the passion that the technical college system fosters in its students. This experience has been eye-opening, and I am truly honored to be able to represent my college and the technical college system!”

Abbilyn is from Valdosta, Georgia, and attends the Valdosta Campus of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. To learn more about the EMS Professions program or other programs offered at Wiregrass, visit the website at Wiregrass.edu.