//Wild Adventures to host The Great Ping Pong Race

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park will host The Great Ping Pong Race charity event benefitting The Miracle League of Valdosta.

Wild Adventures Theme Park will once again host The Great Ping Pong Race, a high-energy charity event to benefit The Miracle League of Valdosta, on Saturday, May 10, at Splash Island Waterpark.

The unique fundraiser sends numbered ping pong balls racing down the Kalani Blasters slide in Splash Island. Each ball represents a donation made to support The Miracle League, which provides opportunities for children and adults with special needs to enjoy organized sports.

“We are excited to partner with Wild Adventures for our sixth annual race,” said Tim McCoppin, president of The Miracle League of Valdosta. “The support we receive through this event helps us continue to offer our athletes a fun, accessible, and unforgettable experience.”

The ball drop begins at 12:15 p.m., and spectators are welcome to watch from the designated viewing area near the slide. Over $3,000 in prizes are up for grabs, including Yeti coolers, concert tickets, restaurant gift cards, and Wild Adventures Season Passes, all donated by local businesses and sponsors. Winners do not need to be present to claim prizes.

Ping pong balls can be reserved in advance with a donation at PingPongRace.com, or purchased at the park on race day until noon. Every ball purchased provides another chance to win—and supports an athlete’s chance to shine.

“We’re honored to support the incredible work of The Miracle League through this one-of-a-kind event,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing at Wild Adventures. “The race is a fun and meaningful way for the community and our guests to come together and give back.”

To donate, view the prize list, or learn more, visit ValdostaMiracles.org/ping-pong-race.

After The Great Ping Pong Race, guests can enjoy a live performance by Southern rock legends 38 Special as part of the Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series. The concert is included with park admission or a Season Pass, and reserved seats are available for purchase at WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. Home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark—ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report—Wild Adventures delivers big fun at an unbeatable value. The park is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and was named the The Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.