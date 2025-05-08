//Wild Adventures Safari Campground receives perfect score from Good Sam

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Safari Campground has received a perfect score from Good Sam ranking the campground among elite destinations.

Release:

Wild Adventures Safari Campground has received a perfect 10/10★/10 rating from Good Sam, the nation’s most respected authority on campground excellence. The rating places the campground among fewer than 200 elite destinations across the country and one of only six in Georgia to achieve the distinction.

“This recognition is more than a score—it’s a symbol of the unforgettable experiences families can have right here in Valdosta,” said Jon Vigue, vice president and general manager of Wild Adventures Theme Park. “Our campground brings guests closer to the park, closer to animals from around the world, and closer to each other.”

The 10/10★/10 rating reflects top marks in three categories: facility quality, restroom cleanliness (marked by the star), and overall appeal. For campers, it offers confidence that they’ll be met with high standards, modern amenities, and a destination that delivers on every level.

Nestled beside Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Waterpark, the Safari Campground is more than a place to sleep—it’s a front-row seat to adventure. All campground guests enjoy access to an exclusive aviary, a private entrance to the park, and a range of lodging options including premium cottages, RV sites, and traditional tent camping.

Families can choose RV sites that face live animal habitats and wake up to views of giraffes, zebras, wildebeests, scimitar-horned oryx, ostriches and more—creating an immersive experience found nowhere else in the region.

For those looking to get even closer, the campground offers exclusive animal encounters available only to overnight guests, including opportunities to feed giraffes, African crested porcupines, tamanduas and sloths. These year-round experiences offer a rare chance to connect with wildlife in unforgettable ways.

Additional amenities include a resort-style pool, playground, fishing pond, fire rings, weekend movie nights, and karaoke under the stars. Guests can also take advantage of discounts for Wild Adventures Season Passholders and Good Sam members.

The Safari Campground has quickly become one of the best ways to experience Wild Adventures, especially during special events like the Wild Adventures LIVE! concert series, Great Pumpkin LumiNights in the fall, and Wild Adventures Christmas Wild & Bright.

“We built this campground to be an extension of the park experience,” said Vigue. “It’s a place where the fun doesn’t stop. Families can explore, unwind, and make memories from sunrise to sunset.”

Visit GoodSam.com for additional information about the 10/10★/10 rating. For more information about the Wild Adventures Safari Campground and to book your stay, visit WildAdventures.com/Campground.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment Property and home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark—ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report—Wild Adventures delivers big fun at an unbeatable value. The park is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and was named the The Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.

About Herschend Family Entertainment

Wild Adventures® is part of Herschend’s collection of family brands. Herschend, the world’s largest family-held themed attractions company, has been Bringing Families Closer Together by Creating Memories Worth Repeating® for 75 years. It’s 14,000+ passionate employees (hosts) collectively entertain 15 million families every year across North America, including at iconic award-winning destinations such as Dollywood® Parks & Resorts, Silver Dollar City Parks & Resorts®, Adventure Aquarium®, Callaway Resort & Gardens®, Kentucky Kingdom®, Newport Aquarium®, The Vancouver Aquarium® and Wild Adventures®. In addition to its premier themed attractions, Herschend is proud to steward the World-Famous Harlem Globetrotters® legacy and provide immersive content and experiences through our Herschend Entertainment Studios® and Pink Adventure Tours® brands. Learn more at www.herschendenterprises.com.