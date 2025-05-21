//Wild Adventures celebrates Memorial Day with fireworks, free military admission

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures celebrates by kicking off the season with Memorial Day Weekend fireworks and free military admission.

Wild Adventures Theme Park and Splash Island Waterpark will begin daily summer operations on Saturday, May 24, kicking off the season with a Memorial Day Weekend celebration packed with fireworks, live entertainment, special admission offers, and the chance to explore the park’s newest themed area.

“Memorial Day Weekend is the official start of summer at Wild Adventures,” said Adam Floyd, director of sales and marketing. “We’ll be open every day starting May 21, and Splash Island opens everyday starting May 24. We’re launching the season with three unforgettable days of celebration, gratitude, and family fun.”

At the center of the weekend’s festivities is the Memorial Day Weekend Fireworks Spectacular, lighting up the night sky at 9 p.m. on Saturday, May 24, and Sunday, May 25. Guests are encouraged to gather around the lake at Water’s Edge, the park’s vibrant new themed area, for the best view of the dazzling display set to music.

In honor of those who serve, Wild Adventures is offering free admission to all active and retired military members May 24 through May 26. Valid military ID or DD Form 214 is required.

The park is also once again partnering with Second Harvest of South Georgia to support families in need. Guests who bring at least $10 worth of non-perishable food items to donate at the front gate will receive 50 percent off admission. All donations will go directly to Second Harvest to help provide meals across the region.

“It’s a weekend where we get to celebrate the beginning of summer and say thank you to our military heroes and to generous guests who support their neighbors through food donations,” said Floyd. “It’s a weekend about fun, community, and connection.”

Guests will also have the chance to explore Water’s Edge, the park’s newly opened area designed to feel like a festive, tropical village by the water. Water’s Edge features three new rides: the soaring Wing Swinger, the spinning Boat Parade, and the 68-foot-tall Horizon Wheel, offering sweeping views of the park. The area also includes shaded comfort zones, vibrant décor, a new reptile house and a brand-new stage for live entertainment.

The Water’s Edge Stage will come alive with music throughout the weekend, with Khemsitry bringing a high-energy mix of R&B, funk, and pop on Saturday and Blues Factor Trio performing soulful, feel-good hits on Sunday. Guests can enjoy the show with a cold drink and a delicious treat while kids ride the new attractions at Water’s Edge.

Guests can also enjoy a refreshing experience presented by the Georgia Watermelon Association. On Saturday from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. in Oasis Outpost, guests can sample fresh watermelon, pick up take-home recipe cards, and collect fun giveaways like stickers, fans, and sunglasses. Katelyn Lindsay, the 2025 Georgia Watermelon Ambassador, will also be onsite to share her passion for Georgia agriculture and connect with families. Then on Saturday and Sunday at 2 p.m., the first ten guests to sign up at Splash Island Waterpark will have the chance to compete in a Watermelon Eating Contest, featuring Georgia grown watermelon.

To make the most of everything the park has to offer, guests are encouraged to purchase a Season Pass. Season Passholders can enjoy unlimited visits during Memorial Day Weekend, all summer long, and return for Great Pumpkin LumiNights and Wild Adventures Christmas—all for one low price.

“Whether you come for the fireworks, the rides, the music, or to make memories with family and friends, this weekend is only the beginning,” said Floyd. “With a Season Pass, the adventure continues all year.”

For more details about Memorial Day Weekend events, admission offers, and Season Pass options, visit WildAdventures.com.

About Wild Adventures Theme Park

Wild Adventures Theme Park, located in Valdosta, Ga., halfway between Atlanta and Orlando off I-75, is a 170-acre destination where families can ride, slide, and explore all in one place. A Herschend Family Entertainment Property and home to more than 35 rides, hundreds of exotic animals, a full calendar of concerts and special events, and Splash Island Waterpark—ranked among the “Top 30 Waterparks” by U.S. News & World Report—Wild Adventures delivers big fun at an unbeatable value. The park is ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and was named the The Most Thrilling Theme Park in Georgia by FinanceBuzz. It is also home to the Good Sam-rated 10/10★/10 Wild Adventures Safari Campground, one of the highest-rated campgrounds in the nation.