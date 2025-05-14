//WGTC completes first “ConstructionReady” training program

Share with friends

Photo: Proud graduates of the Goodwill Southern Rivers ConstructionReady training program offered at Wiregrass Tech pictured front row kneeling l-r: Jatavia Strozier and Frederick Brown. Center row l-r: Joshua Robinson, Avery Corbett, and Kimberly Hammack. Back row l-r: Instructor Chris Aultman, Artimendus Gordon, Arion Garrett, Jordan Hobbs, and Christal Ross.

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass completes first “ConstructionReady” training program in partnership with Goodwill Southern Rivers.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Economic Development division has successfully completed its first “ConstructionReady” training program, made possible through a partnership with Goodwill Southern Rivers. This marked the college’s first time utilizing its new 53-foot Lowe’s Gable Grant Construction Trailer.

Held from April 7 through May 2, the no-cost program provided participants with hands-on training and industry-recognized certifications. Graduates earned certifications in American Heart Association Heartsaver CPR, Forklift Operation, OSHA 10-Hour General Industry, as well as construction.

“This program is designed to equip individuals with in-demand skills that help them either enter or re-enter the workforce with confidence,” shared Joshua Whittington, Executive Director of Economic Development at Wiregrass. “We are excited to partner with Goodwill Southern Rivers on this impactful initiative and look forward to offering it annually.”

Participants in the ConstructionReady training were Fredrick Brown, Avery Corbett, Arion Garrett, Artimendus Gordon, Kimberly Hammack, Jordan Hobbs, Joshua Robinson, Christal Ross, and Jatavia Strozier.

For more information about upcoming training opportunities, please email training@wiregrass.edu or visit www.goodwillsr.org/construction.