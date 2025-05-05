//VSU students celebrate new mural at Valdosta Regional Airport

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University Art & Design students recently celebrated the new mural at Valdosta Regional Airport.

On Tuesday, April 29, 2025, students from Valdosta State University’s Department of Art & Design were celebrated for their talent and hard work during a ribbon-cutting ceremony for their newly completed mural at the Valdosta Regional Airport.

The event marked the official unveiling of the large-scale, interactive mural that now brightens the airport’s baggage claim area. Created by students in VSU’s Special Topics Mural Class, the mural project was a collaboration between the VSU College of the Arts, the Valdosta Regional Airport, and the Public Arts Advisory Council (PAAC).

In attendance were VSU faculty and staff from the College of the Arts, including Professors Craig Hawkins and Evelyn Davis-Walker, who led the project, as well as other university representatives. Also present were Mayor Scott Matheson, members of the PAAC board, representatives from the Turner Center for the Arts, officials from Lowndes County, and airport leadership—all showing strong support for the students and the power of public art.

The mural, completed earlier this spring, is the result of a semester-long course that provided students with hands-on experience in every phase of mural production—from client presentations and budgeting to wall preparation and painting techniques. The finished piece also includes interactive QR codes that connect travelers to attractions and experiences throughout Valdosta and Lowndes County.

The students expressed pride and excitement in seeing their work celebrated by community leaders and art advocates. This project truly reflects the power of collaboration between education, public art, and community pride. It’s more than a mural—it’s a welcome to Valdosta, created by the next generation of artists.

The mural is now a permanent installation at the Valdosta Regional Airport and is open for public viewing during airport hours.