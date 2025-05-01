//VSU recognizes faculty with awarding of tenure, promotion

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University recognizes more than two dozen faculty members with the award of tenure and promotion.
Release:
Effective Aug. 1, Valdosta State University has awarded tenure and/or promotion to more than two dozen faculty members.
Tenure may be awarded, upon approval of the president, after a faculty member has completed a probationary period of at least five years of full-time service at the rank of assistant professor or higher. The award of tenure constitutes permanent status as a member of the VSU faculty.
Promotion may be awarded to faculty members who demonstrate superior teaching; outstanding professional service to the university and/or the community; outstanding research, scholarship, creative activity, or academic achievement; and professional growth and development. Promotion to the rank of associate or full professor at a regional university like VSU requires the earned doctorate or other terminal degree or its equivalent in training, ability, and/or experience.
College of Science and Mathematics
Dr. Emily Rose — Department of Biology, awarded tenure
Dr. Linda de la Garza — Department of Chemistry and Geosciences, promoted to professor
Dr. Ansul Lokdarshi — Department of Biology, promoted to associate professor
Dr. Dean Duncan — Department of Chemistry and Geosciences, promoted to senior lecturer
James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services
Dr. Jiyoon Jung — Department of Leadership, Technology, and Workforce Development, awarded tenure
Dr. Huzeyfe Cakmakci — Department of Human Services, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor
Dr. Christopher Downing, Department of Human Services, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor
Dr. Meagan Arrastia-Chisholm — Department of Human Services, promoted to professor
Dr. Han Chen — Department of Teacher Education, promoted to professor
Kathryn Reagan — Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, promoted to senior lecturer
Dr. Xiaoai Ren — Department of Library and Information Studies, promoted to professor
College of Humanities and Social Sciences
Dr. Zachary Karazsia — Department of Political Science, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor
Dr. Ellis Logan — Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Criminal Justice, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor
Dr. Sebastian Bartos — Department of History, promoted to professor
College of the Arts
Dr. Chia-Ling Ho — Department of Communication Arts, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor
William Culverhouse — Department of Communication Arts, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor
David Springfield — Department of Music, promoted to professor
Evelyn Davis-Walker — Department of Art and Design, promoted to professor
Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration
Dr. Byeonghwa Park — Department of Management and Marketing, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor
College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Dr. Lisa Batten — School of Nursing, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor
Dr. Kelly Lowery — School of Nursing, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor
Dr. Stacey Brunston — School of Health Sciences, promoted to senior lecturer
Paul Higgs — School of Health Sciences, promoted to senior lecturer
Brian Williams — School of Health Sciences, promoted to senior lecturer
Robin Kern — School of Nursing, promoted to senior lecturer
Odum Library
Dr. Jessica Lee — Department of Collection and Resource Services, promoted to professor
More Photos: