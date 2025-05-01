//VSU recognizes faculty with awarding of tenure, promotion

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University recognizes more than two dozen faculty members with the award of tenure and promotion.

Release:

Effective Aug. 1, Valdosta State University has awarded tenure and/or promotion to more than two dozen faculty members.

Tenure may be awarded, upon approval of the president, after a faculty member has completed a probationary period of at least five years of full-time service at the rank of assistant professor or higher. The award of tenure constitutes permanent status as a member of the VSU faculty.

Promotion may be awarded to faculty members who demonstrate superior teaching; outstanding professional service to the university and/or the community; outstanding research, scholarship, creative activity, or academic achievement; and professional growth and development. Promotion to the rank of associate or full professor at a regional university like VSU requires the earned doctorate or other terminal degree or its equivalent in training, ability, and/or experience.

College of Science and Mathematics

Dr. Emily Rose — Department of Biology, awarded tenure

Dr. Linda de la Garza — Department of Chemistry and Geosciences, promoted to professor

Dr. Ansul Lokdarshi — Department of Biology, promoted to associate professor

Dr. Dean Duncan — Department of Chemistry and Geosciences, promoted to senior lecturer

James L. and Dorothy H. Dewar College of Education and Human Services

Dr. Jiyoon Jung — Department of Leadership, Technology, and Workforce Development, awarded tenure

Dr. Huzeyfe Cakmakci — Department of Human Services, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor

Dr. Christopher Downing, Department of Human Services, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor

Dr. Meagan Arrastia-Chisholm — Department of Human Services, promoted to professor

Dr. Han Chen — Department of Teacher Education, promoted to professor

Kathryn Reagan — Department of Communication Sciences and Disorders, promoted to senior lecturer

Dr. Xiaoai Ren — Department of Library and Information Studies, promoted to professor

College of Humanities and Social Sciences

Dr. Zachary Karazsia — Department of Political Science, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor

Dr. Ellis Logan — Department of Sociology, Anthropology, and Criminal Justice, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor

Dr. Sebastian Bartos — Department of History, promoted to professor

College of the Arts

Dr. Chia-Ling Ho — Department of Communication Arts, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor

William Culverhouse — Department of Communication Arts, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor

David Springfield — Department of Music, promoted to professor

Evelyn Davis-Walker — Department of Art and Design, promoted to professor

Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration

Dr. Byeonghwa Park — Department of Management and Marketing, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor

College of Nursing and Health Sciences

Dr. Lisa Batten — School of Nursing, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor

Dr. Kelly Lowery — School of Nursing, awarded tenure and promoted to associate professor

Dr. Stacey Brunston — School of Health Sciences, promoted to senior lecturer

Paul Higgs — School of Health Sciences, promoted to senior lecturer

Brian Williams — School of Health Sciences, promoted to senior lecturer

Robin Kern — School of Nursing, promoted to senior lecturer

Odum Library

Dr. Jessica Lee — Department of Collection and Resource Services, promoted to professor

