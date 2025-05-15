//VSU recognized nationally for excellence in advertising, marketing, promotion

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta State University was recently recognized nationally for excellence in advertising, marketing, and promotion.

The University Marketing and Communications team at Valdosta State University earned gold, silver, and bronze honors during the 2024 Collegiate Advertising Awards. The winners were announced in April.

“These awards are a true testament to the creativity, talent, and dedication of each member of the University Marketing and Communications team,” says Melinda Harbaugh, VSU’s chief officer. “Their ability to bring compelling stories to life through bold visuals and dynamic content continues to set VSU apart. They pour their creativity, skill, and heart into everything they produce, and it shows.”

VSU garnered recognition in the following categories:

• Gold Award, Outdoor Transit/Airport/Subway — Online College for Career Advancement Atlanta Airport Panorama Display

• Silver Award, Magazine Advertising — Georgia Trend: Impacting Georgia and Beyond

• Bronze Award, Instagram Video Production Series — Kindness Day, Setting the Stage, and Apple Dance

• Bronze Award, TV/Video Advertising/PSA Series — Blazin’ Brigade, Blazer Basketball, and Blazer Football Hype

The Collegiate Advertising Awards is a national program designed to honor excellence in marketing and advertising specific to the field of higher education. This year’s entries were judged on creativity, layout and design, typography, production, quality, and overall effectiveness.

VSU’s University Marketing and Communications team is currently comprised of Melinda Harbaugh, chief officer; Robbyn DeSpain, director of strategic communications and special events; Angie Strealy, associate director of marketing and brand management; Paul Leavy, photographer; Dan Oppel, design services coordinator; Jessica Pope, communications specialist; Rosemary Sirmans, web and graphic designer; Steven Sauls, webmaster; and Eric Vinson, social media videographer. VSU students working with the team during the 2024-2025 academic year are Madison Connolly, Thomas Frost, Caleb Corbett, and Talon Guess.

VSU earned five awards during the 2023 Collegiate Advertising Awards.

Visit https://www.valdosta.edu/umc/marketing-services/awards.php to see all the award-winning content.