//VSU names recipient of outstanding student award

Photo: Bonnie J. Hamer of Bonaire, Georgia, is the recipient of Valdosta State University’s 2024-2025 College of Humanities and Social Sciences Outstanding Student Award. She is pictured with Dr. Mark Smith, associate dean of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences; Dr. Sheri Noviello, interim provost and vice president for Academic Affairs; and Dr. Richard A. Carvajal, president of VSU.

VALDOSTA – A VSU student was named the recipient of the College of Humanities and Social Sciences Outstanding Student Award.

Release:

Bonnie J. Hamer of Bonaire, Georgia, is the recipient of Valdosta State University’s 2024-2025 College of Humanities and Social Sciences Outstanding Student Award.

The College of Humanities and Social Sciences Outstanding Student Award is presented to a student with a record of academic excellence and distinguished service inside and outside the classroom.

“Winning this award is incredibly meaningful to me and has truly elevated my experience at VSU,” she said. “It’s a reminder that the hard work, long nights, and personal growth I’ve experienced throughout my time here haven’t gone unnoticed. Being selected is such an honor, and it motivates me to continue striving for excellence, not just academically but also in how I support and uplift others in my community. It’s a moment of pride that I’ll carry with me long after graduation.”

Hamer earned a Bachelor of Science in Education in Secondary Education and a Bachelor of Arts in History in May through VSU’s innovative dual degree program. She will continue her education this summer at VSU, pursuing a Master of Arts in History with an emphasis in Public History, while working as a graduate assistant for the Department of History.

“I have successfully passed the Georgia Assessments for the Certification of Educators (GACE) and am currently awaiting the official issuance of my teaching certificate,” she shared. “I was recently honored to receive scholarships from both the Peeples Fund and the Gabard History Endowment, which will provide valuable support as I continue my academic journey into graduate studies.”

As a graduate student, Hamer also plans to pursue certification in economics and psychology to expand her teaching qualifications. She hopes to begin applying for teaching positions in January 2026.

“I want to thank my parents, Cynthia and Matthew Hamer, and my brother, Carl Hamer, for always being there for me,” she said. “They’ve grounded me during some of the most tumultuous moments. When I felt like giving up, they created a safe space where I could vent, reflect, and start to rebuild. I’m incredibly lucky to have such a strong support system. I also must mention our dogs; they help me stay in the moment, remind me not to take life for granted, and are always a great source of stress relief and fun.”

On the Web: https://www.valdosta.edu/chss

Established in 1906, Valdosta State University is a premier comprehensive university that offers both the extensive academic, cultural, and social opportunities of a major university and the small classes and close, personal attention of smaller institutions. VSU boasts nearly 200 academic programs leading to associate, bachelor, master, specialist, and doctoral degrees as well as options to add a certification, minor, endorsement, or certificate to that degree. VSU also offers a full menu of extracurricular activities, from national championship athletic and academic teams to honors organizations, sororities and fraternities, intramural sports, educational and service clubs, a symphony orchestra, art and theatre, research opportunities, and more. VSU is committed to promoting a culture of excellence by fostering student success in and out of the classroom, cultivating an inclusive environment, impacting regional progress across South Georgia, and sustaining the institution for generations to come. On the Web: www.valdosta.edu