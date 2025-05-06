//Vikings to host Brookwood in GHSA state baseball playoffs

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes Vikings will host Brookwood High School in the quarterfinal round of the 2025 GHSA state baseball playoffs.

Release:

The 2025 GHSA state baseball playoffs continue this week when our Vikings host Brookwood High School in the quarterfinal round. First pitch is set for 4:30 pm Wednesday at Noel George Field. The ‘if necessary’ game will be Thursday, May 8, at 4:30 pm.

Tickets for Wednesday’s doubleheader will be $12 each and all fans entering, except babies in arms, must have a ticket. Tickets will be available at the gate for cash or can be purchased on line via GoFan.

All Lowndes facilities are clear bag facilities. Gates will open one hour prior to the first pitch.

Thank you for your support and Go Vikings.