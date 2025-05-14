//Vikings conclude spring football with Crimson-White scrimmage game

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes Vikings will conclude spring football with the Crimson-White scrimmage football game Friday.

Release:

Spring football is underway and 2025 season football tickets are on sale. Season ticket holders have until June 19, 2025 to renew their seats for the upcoming season. Tickets can be renewed at the ticket office located in the Board of Education building on Norman Drive. Ticket office hours for the month of May are Monday – Thursday 12:30 pm till 4:30 pm and 9:00 am till 1:00 pm on Fridays. The ticket office will be open late until 6:00 pm on Thursday May 22.

Spring football concludes on Friday May 16 with the Crimson – White scrimmage. Our middle schools play beginning at 4:30 pm followed by 9th grade at 5:15 and varsity at 6 pm. All scrimmages will be held in Martin Stadium.

Stadium gates will open at 3:30 pm and admission is $5 per person. Tickets can be purchased in advance at the ticket office or Friday afternoon at the gate. Only the home side of the stadium will be open. The gates at the north end next to the fieldhouse will open and tickets will be on sale at these gates. Fans will need to enter via these gates. All other gates will be closed. Concessions will be available.

Thank you for your support and GO Vikings!!