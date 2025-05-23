//VHS students participate in 3rd Annual Public Safety Field Day

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School’s Forensic Science class recently participated in the 3rd Annual Public Safety Field Day.

Release:

Friday, May 2, 2025, Ms. Shirey’s Forensic Science class participated in the 3rd Annual Public Safety Field Day at Valdosta High School. Local public safety officials from the Lowndes County Sheriff’s Department, Valdosta Police Department, Valdosta Fire Department, and South Georgia Medical Center EMS allowed students to participate in an array of hands-on activities. Some of those activities included a stop the bleed simulation, a drunk driving awareness simulation, and a K9 demonstration. The Forensic Science students completed the public safety pathway, and were able to celebrate their success with this interactive event.