//VHS senior receives Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship

Share with friends

Photo: Mr. Nicholas Evans (AP Computer Science teacher), Marzell Usher (Scholarship recipient), Dr. Kendal Crawford (former AP Computer Science teacher), Dr. Johnnie Marshall (Principal)

VALDOSTA – A Valdosta High School senior was recently named a 2025 Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship recipient.

Release:

Valdosta High School Senior IB Scholar, Marzell Usher has been named a 2025 Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship recipient — an incredible achievement! This prestigious scholarship awards up to $40,000 in college funding ($10,000 per year), along with a guaranteed paid internship at Amazon following the first year of college.

During the internship, Marzell will collaborate with Amazon professionals on meaningful projects that impact customers around the world. In addition, he will be paired with a dedicated career coach and have the opportunity to connect with senior Amazon leaders, gaining valuable mentorship and professional experience.

Each year, only 400 students across the U.S. are selected for this honor, and Marzell is one of just 29 students in Georgia to receive it.