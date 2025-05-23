//VHS provides information on entry, fireworks for commencement ceremony

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School releases entry information and fireworks notification for the Class of 2025 graduation ceremony.

Release:

Valdosta High School will celebrate the graduation of the Class of 2025 during its commencement ceremony on Friday, May 23, 2025, at 8:00 PM at Cleveland Field in historic Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Graduating seniors will receive their tickets following graduation practice on Thursday, May 22. All guests must present a ticket for entry—no extra tickets will be available at the school or the Board of Education. Valdosta City Schools employees are welcome to attend with a valid VCS ID badge.

Attendees are reminded that Valdosta City Schools enforces a clear bag policy. Guests may bring one clear bag no larger than 12″x6″x12″ or a one-gallon clear storage bag, along with a small clutch for personal items. Full policy details can be found at: Clear Bag Policy

Entry Information:

Three gates will be open on the home side of the stadium.

All attendees must pass through weapons detection systems.

The Slater Street gate is reserved for graduates only.

To preserve the dignity of the ceremony, guests are asked to refrain from bringing celebratory items such as:

Balloons

Flowers

Stuffed animals

Gifts

Air horns or other noisemakers

Confetti poppers

Disruptions during the ceremony will be addressed by on-site security. We kindly ask that families and friends allow every graduate’s name to be heard and celebrated.

Fireworks Notice:

A celebratory fireworks display will take place at the end of the ceremony. Please be aware of loud noises and bright flashes. For safety, stay outside designated fireworks zones until cleared by event staff.

The full ceremony will be live-streamed on the Valdosta City Schools YouTube channel for those unable to attend in person: youtube.com/@GoVCSCats/streams

We congratulate the Class of 2025 and look forward to honoring each graduate at this memorable event.

Map: Fireworks Safety Zones