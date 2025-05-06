//VHS holds 10th Annual IB International Food Festival

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School holds the 10th Annual IB International Food Festival to celebrate cultural diversity.

Release:

Valdosta High School International Baccalaureate Program Holds 10th Annual International Food Festival

The VHS IB Program holds this annual celebration to highlight cultural diversity while providing students with a fun celebration. Students bring in dishes from various countries for this delicious cultural experience, to honor our international students, and to bring awareness of cuisine from around the globe.

Along with providing one of the most rigorous sets of academic standards, The IB program actively promotes and embraces cultural diversity as a core principle, aiming to cultivate internationally minded students who appreciate and respect different cultures. This is achieved through a curriculum that incorporates diverse perspectives, encourages intercultural understanding, and fosters empathy.

Thank you to all the VHS staff that helped make this possible. In addition, thank you to central office and transportation personnel for allowing us to include the Wildcats on Wheels bus in the celebration activities.