//VHS announces top honor graduates for Class of 2025

Photo (l-r): Patrick Wallace, Raymond Moody, IV and Fletcher Adams

VALDOSTA – Valdosta High School recently announced the top three honor graduates for the senior Class of 2025.

Release:

During Valdosta High School’s Honors Night celebration, Principal Dr. Johnnie Marshall, along with VHS faculty and staff, proudly recognized the academic achievements of the senior class, including the top three honor graduates of the Class of 2025.

Leading the Class of 2025 is Valedictorian Fletcher Adams, son of Brad and Meredith Adams. A student in the International Baccalaureate (IB) Program, Adams is also a member of the VHS Tennis Team. He is actively involved in Beta Club, Student Council, SkillsUSA, Fellowship of Christian Athletes (FCA), and Young Life. Adams plans to attend the Georgia Institute of Technology to pursue a degree in mechanical engineering. Reflecting on his achievement, Adams shared, “I was very excited and proud because I was competing against many smart students at Valdosta High School.”

Salutatorian Raymond Moody IV, son of Avery Moody and Kippy Tift, is also an IB student and serves as a drum major for the VHS Marching Cats. His involvement includes the Beta Club, Interact Club, Science National Honor Society, and the International Club, where he served as a student ambassador. Moody will attend Brown University to major in English. “I owe this achievement to all the teachers and family members who have guided me through these past four years,” said Moody.

Patrick Wallace, son of Russell and Laurie Wallace, completes the top three honor graduates. Wallace is an IB student and participates in Leadership Lowndes Youth, English Honor Society, Science National Honor Society, and serves as an FCA Huddle Leader. He plans to attend the University of Georgia to study economics. Offering advice to his fellow Wildcats, Wallace stated, “Learn to work hard and teach yourself discipline. Find a sport that’ll teach you as much as school will.”

These three distinguished graduates will deliver speeches and the invocation during the Valdosta High School Commencement Ceremony, scheduled for Friday, May 23, 2025, at 8:00 PM at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.