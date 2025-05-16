//VFD hosts Community Safety Drive-Thru event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department recently hosted a Community Safety Drive-Thru event uniting public safety partners with the community.

On Saturday, May 10, the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) hosted a Community Safety Drive-Thru event, uniting key public safety partners and community members to promote health, preparedness, and emergency prevention.

The event was held in the parking lot of the City’s Customer Service Building, located at 102 N. Lee Street, and provided families with convenient access to crucial safety services. Through strong partnerships with the South Georgia Trauma Team, SGMC Health, the American Red Cross, and the Georgia Department of Public Health, the event delivered a wide range of free resources and support, including:

Car Seat Safety Checks: Certified child passenger safety technicians conducted on-site inspections and installations. Parents and caregivers learned how to properly secure their children and comply with Georgia safety standards.

Smoke Alarm Giveaways & Optional Installation: The Valdosta Fire Department provided residents with two free smoke alarms per household. Attendees also had the option to schedule free professional installation, ensuring proper placement and functionality to enhance home fire safety and early warning capabilities.

Health & Wellness Resources & ROTH ID Sign-Ups: Citizens received valuable health education materials, preventive care tips, chronic disease information, and access to multiple resources—all focused on promoting long-term community wellness. In addition, residents had the opportunity to sign up for ROTH IDs, which assist in accessing essential health services and local support programs.

“This event was a true testament to what we can accomplish when agencies come together with a shared purpose,” said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell. “It’s not just about providing services—it’s about building relationships and strengthening community trust. By working alongside our partners, we’re able to better equip residents with the knowledge, tools, and resources they need to live safer, healthier lives.”

This event marks the first in a series of drive-thru initiatives the Valdosta Fire Department plans to launch across the community. These upcoming events will continue to focus on accessibility, prevention, and education, ensuring that residents in all neighborhoods have convenient opportunities to engage with life-saving resources and information.

The Valdosta Fire Department extends sincere thanks to all participating organizations and volunteers who made this event possible. For more information on upcoming safety initiatives and public health programs, please visit www.valdostacity.com/fire or follow the Valdosta Fire Department on social media.