//VFD honored for life-saving efforts, distinguished service at EMS Banquet

VALDOSTA – The Valdosta Fire Department was honored for life-saving efforts and distinguished service at the EMS Banquet.

Release:

The Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) was proudly recognized at the 2025 EMS Awards Banquet held on Thursday evening, May 22. The annual event, hosted by the Georgia Department of Public Health Region 8 EMS, brought together emergency medical service professionals from across a 27-county region to celebrate dedication, leadership, and heroic service.

This year’s ceremony was especially meaningful for the City of Valdosta, as the Valdosta Fire Department (VFD) received multiple honors for its unwavering commitment to public safety and emergency response. Among the department’s recognitions was its pivotal role in Operation Dovetail—a 10-day, multi-agency initiative aimed at enhancing regional preparedness and coordinating public safety logistics during the funeral of the late President Jimmy Carter. The Valdosta Fire Department provided personnel, equipment, and support for the full duration of the operation, exemplifying its dedication to collaborative service.

“Operation Dovetail was a true testament to neighbors helping neighbors to ensure community safety for all,” said Fire Chief Brian Boutwell. “Our team’s dedication and their consistent ability to rise to the occasion reflect the spirit of service we strive for every day.”

Life Save Awards Presented to 33 Valdosta Firefighters

A highlight of the evening was the presentation of the 2025 Life Save Awards, honoring EMS personnel whose actions directly contributed to the successful resuscitation and survival of critically ill or injured patients. This year, 33 members of the Valdosta Fire Department were celebrated for their extraordinary life-saving efforts:

Lt. Roger Chastain, Cade Ply, Cpl. Patrick Stophel, Lt. Melissa Roe, Joseph Lindon, Sgt. Austin Williams, Lt. Caron Wright, Hunter McMillian, Lt. Richard Daugherty, Sgt. Chris Stevick, Tarance Robinson, Lt. Ryan Strickland, Lt. Darren Williams, Sgt. Davasio Johnson, Lt. Walter Williams, Lt. Matthew Bridges, Sgt. Jayme Parsons, Sgt. Hunter Young, Jared Guess, Lt. Chris Watson, Lt. Michael Crump, Sgt. Jacob Coleman, Issac Deloach, Lt. Nick Bishop, Lt. Chad Eason, Sgt. Joseph Shepard, Sgt. Ricardo Garcia, De’Shane Benjamin, Rashawn Johnson, Cp. Coleman Lanier, Keanu Hannon, Sgt. Daniel Carder, Joshua Hunter.

Distinguished Service Recognized for Presidential Funeral Support

In addition to these honors, several VFD members were also recognized for their dedicated and professional service during the funeral of the late President Jimmy Carter. Their efforts during this historic and solemn occasion reflected the department’s respect, poise, and unwavering sense of duty.

Honorees include:

Valdosta Fire Chief Brian Boutwell, Cpt. Robert Mercer, Chief John Herpin, Shamar Lindsey, Lt. Justin Ply, Sgt. Jarvese Gilliard, Lt. Melissa Roe, Lt. Chad Roe, Sgt. Chris Stevick, Sgt. Aaron Brown, Charity Crump.

The 2025 EMS Awards Banquet stands as a powerful reminder of the courage, skill, and compassion demonstrated daily by our emergency responders. The City of Valdosta is proud to celebrate the men and women of the Valdosta Fire Department for their unwavering service and dedication to saving lives and safeguarding the community.