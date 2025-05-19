//VCS Foundation awards 38 scholarships to graduating seniors

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta City Schools Foundation recently awarded 38 scholarships totaling over $26,000 to graduating seniors.

The Valdosta City Schools Foundation proudly awarded 38 scholarships totaling $26,500 to members of the Class of 2025 during the annual Valdosta High School and Valdosta Early College Academy Honors Nights held during the week of May 5.

These scholarships, made possible by generous donors, alumni, and community partners, celebrate the hard work, leadership, resilience, and service of Valdosta’s graduating seniors. Many of these scholarships are new for 2025, offering even more opportunities for students to be recognized for their unique contributions and future goals.

2025 Scholarship Recipients:

Arthur Morin Cultural Connection Scholarship ($1,000) – Vivian Cochran, University of Georgia

– Vivian Cochran, University of Georgia Bright Start, Brighter Futures Scholarships ($1,000 each) – Trinity Rayne Sherman (UGA), Malcolm Thomas (GSU), Tristen Steward (GSU), Erin Howard (Albany State)

– Trinity Rayne Sherman (UGA), Malcolm Thomas (GSU), Tristen Steward (GSU), Erin Howard (Albany State) Edward Colton Deane Memorial Scholarship ($2,000) – Madelyn Alise James, Georgia State University

– Madelyn Alise James, Georgia State University Ella’s Way Scholarship ($1,000) – Nah’Torrie Nicki Hill, Spelman College

– Nah’Torrie Nicki Hill, Spelman College Harley Langdale, Jr. Foundation Scholarships ($500 each) – Marzell Usher, Jr. (GSU), Rhaniah Payne (Mercer), Zymiriah Cooper (GSU), Colbie Crenshaw (VSU), Isaiah Lockhart (Georgia Tech)

– Marzell Usher, Jr. (GSU), Rhaniah Payne (Mercer), Zymiriah Cooper (GSU), Colbie Crenshaw (VSU), Isaiah Lockhart (Georgia Tech) Horne Learning Center Scholarship ($500) – Brandon Reyes, Mercer University

– Brandon Reyes, Mercer University J.L. Lomax Elementary School Scholarship ($500) – Timothy James Kelsie, Jr., Valdosta State University

– Timothy James Kelsie, Jr., Valdosta State University J.L. Newbern Middle School Scholarship ($500) – Nah’Torrie Nicki Hill, Spelman College

– Nah’Torrie Nicki Hill, Spelman College Kicks for Cats Scholarships ($500 each) – Sarah Barham (ABAC), William Watson (UGA), Quinai Payne (KSU), Zymiriah Cooper (GSU)

– Sarah Barham (ABAC), William Watson (UGA), Quinai Payne (KSU), Zymiriah Cooper (GSU) Lana N. Cason Memorial Scholarship ($1,000) – Myriah Bennett, University of Georgia

– Myriah Bennett, University of Georgia Mama Gale Thomas Eger Scholarship ($500) – Trinity Rayne Sherman, University of Georgia

– Trinity Rayne Sherman, University of Georgia Michelle “Belle” Garner Memorial Scholarships ($500 each) – Easton Lehman (VSU), Sarah Barham (ABAC)

– Easton Lehman (VSU), Sarah Barham (ABAC) Pinevale Elementary School Scholarships ($500 each) – Kayla Grant (ABAC), Zaymar Jackson (VSU)

– Kayla Grant (ABAC), Zaymar Jackson (VSU) Raymond James Southeast Capital Investment Group Scholarship ($500) – Trinity Rayne Sherman, University of Georgia

– Trinity Rayne Sherman, University of Georgia Roosevelt Lowther Memorial Scholarship ($500) – Charniese Little, Georgia State University

– Charniese Little, Georgia State University S.L. Mason Elementary School Scholarship ($500) – Kaln Connely, Georgia Southern University

– Kaln Connely, Georgia Southern University Sallas Mahone Elementary School Scholarship ($500) – Jack Townsend Steedley, University of Mississippi

– Jack Townsend Steedley, University of Mississippi SGMC Health Scholarships ($1,000 each) – Vivian Cochran (UGA), Myriah Bennett (UGA)

– Vivian Cochran (UGA), Myriah Bennett (UGA) Superintendent’s Leadership Scholarship ($1,000) – William Watson, University of Georgia

– William Watson, University of Georgia Valdosta City Schools Foundation Scholarships ($1,000 each) – William Watson (UGA), Malcolm Thomas (GSU)

– William Watson (UGA), Malcolm Thomas (GSU) Valdosta Early College Academy Scholarship ($500) – Michael Melekh Ferguson, Valdosta State University

– Michael Melekh Ferguson, Valdosta State University Valdosta High School Scholarship ($500) – Rhaniah Meshele Payne, Mercer University

– Rhaniah Meshele Payne, Mercer University Valdosta Middle School Scholarship ($500) – Trinity Rayne Sherman, University of Georgia

– Trinity Rayne Sherman, University of Georgia W.G. Nunn Elementary School Scholarship ($500) – Myriah Micah Bennett, University of Georgia

Dr. Craig Lockhart, Superintendent of Valdosta City Schools, praised the accomplishments of the scholarship recipients, stating, “These students represent the very best of Valdosta City Schools. We are proud of their achievements and grateful to the many donors who make these scholarships possible to support their future success.”

For more information about scholarship opportunities or to support the Valdosta City Schools Foundation, contact Jennifer Steedley at (229) 671-6065 or email jsteedley@gocats.org.