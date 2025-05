Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Lil Mcdougal & Spiritual Wonders announces the Annual Mother’s Day Program featuring multiple performances.

Lil Mcdougal & Spiritual Wonders announces the Annual Mother’s Day Program on Sunday, May 11, 2025 starting at 6pm with the doors opening up at 5pm. The event will take place at 715 Griffin Avenue, Valdosta, Georgia 31601.

The event will feature Lil Mcdougal & Spiritual Wonders, Rah & Motivation, The Anointed Voices of Praise, Sonz of Zion, and Men of Faith.