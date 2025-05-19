//Valdosta natives named to spring 2025 President’s List at GCSU

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Valdosta natives were named to the spring 2025 President’s List for the Georgia College & State University.

Landon New, of Valdosta, Georgia, was named to the spring 2025 President’s List for the J. Whitney Bunting College of Business & Technology at Georgia College & State University. To earn distinction on the President’s List, undergraduate students must earn a 4.0 semester GPA while completing at least 12 hours of coursework.

Emily During, of Valdosta, Georgia, was named to the spring 2025 President’s List for the John H. Lounsbury College of Education at Georgia College & State University.

Located in Milledgeville, Georgia, Georgia College & State University is one of three selective admission institutions in the University System of Georgia, along with Georgia Tech and The University of Georgia. With an enrollment of nearly 7,100 students from 150 of Georgia’s 159 counties, GCSU was ranked sixth among all public regional universities in the South – and first among schools in Georgia – in the US News & World Report’s 2025 rankings. Since 2022, GCSU has also produced the No. 1 academic success rate among all NCAA Division II colleges and universities in the country. Hands-on learning opportunities at the university are available in top undergraduate majors, including Business, Nursing, Education, Psychology, Exercise Science and Communications, plus dozens of graduate programs and a pre-med mentoring pathway with 15 years of 100% success in medical school admission. For more information, visit www.gcsu.edu, or visit Front Page for the latest university news.

