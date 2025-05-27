//Valdosta announces passing of former mayor

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The City of Valdosta announces with a heavy heart the passing of former City of Valdosta Mayor John J. Fretti.

It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the passing of former Mayor John J. Fretti on Thursday, May 22, 2025. Mayor Fretti served his first term from 01/01/04 – 12/31/07 and then served a second term from 01/01/08 to 09/02/11. During his two terms, the City of Valdosta received many accolades both locally and State-wide. Mayor Fretti led our City with resolve and truly believed that our success was judged by how effectively and efficiently we were able to work together to complete our goals. Mayor Fretti truly loved being the Mayor of our great City and often said that it was the best job in the world. He will be remembered for serving our citizens with honor and he always felt they were the reason Valdosta is known as a “City Without Limits and a Region of Opportunity.”

Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson shared, “John was a visionary and a true public servant. His leadership left a lasting legacy on our city, and his love for Valdosta was evident in everything he did. He will be deeply missed.”

Our deepest sympathy goes out to his wife Robin, his daughters, his family, and his friends.

Valdosta Mayor and City Council, City Manager, Assistant City Manager, City Clerk, and City of Valdosta Employees.