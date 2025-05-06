//UGA to celebrate Valdosta graduates at commencement ceremony

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The University of Georgia will celebrate graduates from Valdosta in the upcoming Class of 2025 Commencement ceremony.

The University of Georgia will celebrate more than 8,000 candidates for graduation in the Class of 2025 during upcoming Commencement ceremonies. The spring undergraduate ceremony will take place Friday, May 9 at 7:30 p.m. in Sanford Stadium. The spring graduate ceremony will be held in two sessions on Thursday, May 8, with the master’s/specialist ceremony starting at 10 a.m. and the doctoral ceremony starting at 2:30 p.m. in Stegeman Coliseum.

Abbie Bearden of Valdosta (31606)

Brenna Clark of Valdosta (31601)

Caleb Maine of Valdosta (31606)

Christen Powell of Valdosta (31602)

Daniel Henry of Valdosta (31602)

Ekshya Katawal of Valdosta (31601)

Elizabeth Omiteru-Salami of Valdosta (31605)

Emily Anderson of Valdosta (31606)

Emily Slocumb of Valdosta (31606)

Evans George of Valdosta (31605)

Gabriel Dungan of Valdosta (31602)

James Brannen of Valdosta (31602)

Jordan Proctor of Valdosta (31602)

Joseluis Alvarez-Diaz of Valdosta (31605)

Kenneth Denaux of Valdosta (31602)

Lee Fongeallaz of Valdosta (31605)

Mary Martin of Valdosta (31602)

Matthew Page of Valdosta (31602)

Mitchell Greer of Valdosta (31602)

Nadezhda Yankovsky of Valdosta (31601)

Owen Anderson of Valdosta (31602)

Philip Temples of Valdosta (31601)

Santos Vicente of Valdosta (31601)

Sarah Farmer of Valdosta (31601)

Smith Shaw of Valdosta (31602)

Tyler Holley of Valdosta (31601)

Warren Moorman of Valdosta (31605)

UGA alumnus Jarryd Wallace, four-time Paralympian and winner of two bronze medals, will deliver the spring undergraduate Commencement address. Paige Carmichael, Josiah Meigs Distinguished Teaching Professor and University Professor in the department of pathology, will deliver the address at the graduate ceremonies.

For additional details and a complete 2025 Commencement schedule, visit UGA’s Commencement website, commencement.uga.edu.