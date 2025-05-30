//Two Valdosta students named to Wofford College 2025 spring Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wofford College congratulates two Valdosta students for making the spring 2025 semester Dean’s List for academic excellence.

Release:

Wofford College provost Dr. Timothy Schmitz has announced Dean’s List students for the spring 2025 semester.

Alexander Gee of Valdosta (31605)

Will Gee of Valdosta (31605)

Wofford College, established in 1854, is a four-year, residential liberal arts college located in Spartanburg, South Carolina. It offers 27 major fields of study to a student body of 1,800 undergraduates. Nationally known for the strength of its academic program, outstanding faculty, experiential learning opportunities and successful graduates, Wofford is recognized consistently as a “best value” and for its commitment to student success and accessibility for low- and middle-income students. The college community has 12 sororities and fraternities as well as 20 NCAA Division I athletics teams.