//Turner Center to host 2025 Literary Fair

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center will host the 2025 Literary Fair which will launch the 6th Annual Art of Writing Contest.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will host the 2025 Turner Center Literary Fair on Saturday, September 13, from 10 a.m.-3 p.m., in the Turner Center Galleries, located at 527 N. Patterson Street, in Valdosta. The Literary Fair will launch the Turner Center’s 6th Annual Art of Writing Contest for area youth, and the event will also highlight the Turner Center’s Young Writers League, Writers League, and other literary resources available at the Center.

Authors discuss their work with patrons at the 2024 Turner Center Literary Fair.

The call to authors will take place through August 21. The Literary Fair will highlight local and regional writers and authors who will display and sell their works. All authors will be given a vendor table with two chairs and will be considered for speaker and workshop opportunities.

Sponsors are still needed for this event. To apply as an author or a sponsor or to learn more about the event details, visit turnercenter.org or contact Art Education Administrator Hailey Rathmann at hrathmann@turnercenter.org or 229-247-2787.