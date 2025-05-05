//Turner Center announces Lena Bosh Lifetime Achievement Award recipient

Share with friends

Photo (l-r): Sementha Mathews, Ph.D., Turner Center executive director; Roberta George, Jane Burgsteiner, LVAC President

VALDOSTA – The Turner Center announces the recipient of the Lena Bosch Lifetime Achievement Award at the 38th Spring Into Art Gala.

Release:

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts announced Roberta George as the recipient of the Lena Bosch Lifetime Achievement Award at the 38th Spring Into Art Gala, on April 7.

Sementha Mathews, Ph.D., executive director of the Turner Center and Jane Burgsteiner, president of the Lowndes-Valdosta Arts Commission (LVAC) presented the prestigious award to George, in memory of Lena Bosch, an individual who exhibited outstanding, creative, innovative, and visionary leadership in the advancement of the arts in our community. LVAC created the award to annually honor people who embody Lena’s passion and spirit for the arts through the Turner Center.

“This award recognizes individuals who have exhibited outstanding leadership in shaping the growth and advancement of the arts community specifically through involvement in the Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts,” said Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D. She continued, “George has been, and continues to be, a strong supporter of LVAC and has demonstrated her leadership and commitment to the Turner Center through extensive board and committee membership. With a “never quit” life mission, Roberta meets and exceeds the requirements of the award.”

A bronze cast iron plaque with the facial image of Bosch is displayed in the Price-Campbell Gallery at the Turner Center and includes the cast iron name plates of all award recipients. The recipient also receives an original glass art award created in the Turner Center’s Richard Hill Glass Art Studio by glass artist James Downey.

For more information about the award or how to become more involved with the Turner Center, visit www.turnercenter.org or call 229.247.2787.