//Survey finds Valdosta offers best ‘Bang for Your Buck’ in Georgia

VALDOSTA – A new survey by real estate professionals recently revealed that Valdosta offers the best ‘Bang for Your Buck’ in Georgia.

Survey of 3,021 real estate professionals.

Valdosta was followed by Rome + Thomasville.

Infographic highlighting the top 130 U.S. cities offering the most value for the money.

Living in the heart of New York or San Francisco embodies the dream lifestyle for many. However, for most Americans, that dream feels out of reach, with average home prices soaring to $763,358 in New York City and $1,272,219 in San Francisco. On the flip side, while moving to a place like Gary, Indiana, offers affordable housing and a lower cost of living, the overall lifestyle might not match what many aspire to.

However, scattered across America are hidden gems cities where affordability and quality of life strike the perfect balance. Advance America surveyed 3,021 real estate professionals, asking them one simple question: Which U.S. cities offer the best bang for your buck? These 10 topped the list:

#1 Ocala, Florida

Pastures, palm trees, and a whole lot of horsepower — Ocala is Florida’s horse capital with an affordable twist. Home prices average around $300,000, the cost of living is 13% under the U.S. average, and the nearby Ocala National Forest offers over 600 square miles of outdoor escape. With a rising healthcare sector and easy access to both coasts, Ocala is an ideal pick for those wanting more green and less hustle.

#2 Pensacola, Florida

Beach-town life without the beach-town price – that’s Pensacola. With white-sand shores, a historic downtown, and strong military roots, this Gulf Coast city blends the old and new effortlessly. Median home prices hover at $312,000, the cost of living is 9% below the national average, and the sun shines nearly 220 days a year. Add in arts, festivals, and new businesses, and Pensacola packs a coastal punch.

#3 Greer, South Carolina

Located between Greenville and Spartanburg, Greer is fast-growing but still affordable, with a revitalized downtown and nearby mountain views. Median home price is about $290,000, the cost of living is 10% below the national average, and BMW’s North American HQ employs over 11,000 locals. Greer mixes economic strength with Southern charm – ideal for commuters and families alike.

#4 Aiken, South Carolina

Aiken blends equestrian elegance with Southern charm – horse shows, historic homes, and shaded avenues are all part of its identity. Median home price is around $270,000, the cost of living is 11% below the U.S. average, and Aiken sees over 215 sunny days per year. With culture, golf, and walkability, Aiken is a genteel town that offers a lot of bang for your Southern buck.

#5 Bowling Green, Kentucky

Fast cars and friendly vibes – Bowling Green is where Southern hospitality meets economic horsepower. Home to Western Kentucky University and the iconic Corvette Assembly Plant, it’s a city full of energy. Median home prices are around $275,000, the cost of living is 16% below average, and the downtown buzzes with food, festivals, and greenways. With caves to explore and careers to build, Bowling Green is a Kentucky standout.

#6 Sebring, Florida

Sebring feels like Florida before the crowds. Anchored by Lake Jackson’s 9,200 acres of water, this Central Florida town blends vintage flair with lakeside serenity. Median home price is about $240,000, the cost of living is 3% below the national average, and there’s year-round golf to keep things swinging. Whether you’re retiring or remote working, Sebring keeps things relaxed and sunny without the coastal chaos.

#7 Sanford, North Carolina

Sanford is a Central North Carolina city seeing a quiet boom in culture and economy. It has murals, breweries, and a walkable downtown in progress. Median home price is around $325,000, the cost of living is 9% below the U.S. average, and the local job growth rate is 2.8% annually. Just 45 minutes from Raleigh, Sanford delivers space, affordability, and steady momentum.

#8 Hilo, Hawaii

Hilo isn’t your typical Hawaiian postcard – and that’s precisely its charm. On the lush east side of the Big Island, it’s known for waterfalls, farmers’ markets, and a deep sense of place. Median home prices are around $699,000, but that’s still lower than Honolulu or Maui, and the pace of life here is refreshingly local. With year-round greenery, heavy rainfall, and a soulful vibe, Hilo is Hawaii at its most grounded and genuine.

#9 Valdosta, Georgia

With azaleas in bloom and a college-town beat, Valdosta combines culture, affordability, and proximity to Florida beaches. Median home price is $249,000, the cost of living is 4% below the U.S. average, and Valdosta State University brings life and events to the city. Whether you’re after Southern charm, student energy, or small-city simplicity, Valdosta covers all the bases.

#10 Wichita Falls, Texas

What Wichita Falls lacks in flash, it more than makes up for in friendliness, affordability, and opportunity. With a median home price of just $160,000 and a cost of living well below the national average, it’s one of Texas’s best-kept secrets. Locals enjoy hiking at Lake Wichita Park, quirky art festivals, and a tight-knit, community-first culture that’s hard to find in bigger metros.

Two other Georgia cities stood out for offering great value for money:

#21 Rome

Rome isn’t just in Italy – it’s also tucked in Georgia’s Appalachian foothills. With rivers crisscrossing the town, top-notch healthcare, and a vibrant downtown, it offers quality of life in a scenic setting. Median home prices are $260,000, cost of living is 14% below average, and it’s home to one of Georgia’s top regional hospitals. Outdoorsy and artsy, Rome is the kind of place that’s easy to love and hard to leave.

#29 Thomasville

Thomasville oozes Southern charm with a dash of culinary flair. Located near the Florida border, this town boasts tree-lined streets, antebellum homes, and a food scene that punches above its weight. With a $319,900 median home price, cost of living 15% below average, and over a dozen annual festivals, Thomasville mixes history and hospitality with irresistible warmth.

“These cities prove that you don’t have to sacrifice lifestyle to save money,” says Laura McCutcheon, VP of Marketing at Advance America. “Whether you’re a young professional, raising a family, or planning your retirement, there are places across the country where your dollar works harder – without compromising on quality of life.”