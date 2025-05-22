//SME receives grant-funded book vending machine

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A grant-funded book vending machine was placed at Sallas Mahone Elementary thanks to one teacher’s vision.

Big things are happening at Sallas Mahone Elementary! Thanks to the incredible vision and dedication of Mrs. Angel Moore, one of our amazing teachers, our school now has its very own Book Vending Machine!

Mrs. Moore wrote not one, but two DonorsChoose grants—one funded by OshKosh B’gosh Atlanta for the vending machine itself, and another funded by the Mo Willems Foundation to fill it with books. She also rallied support from indie authors and book lovers nationwide.

Launched on April 18, 2025, this initiative is helping students build their own at-home libraries while fostering a love of reading.

How it works:

PreK–2 students log 20 books and complete comprehension questions in their R.E.D. folders.

Grades 3–5 track their reading and activities in Book Taco.

Once they reach their goal, they earn a golden token for a book—to keep forever!

Our first reader? Roosevelt Joseph from Ms. Benjamin’s 2nd grade class!

Since its launch, the machine has been used 82 times—and every single book went home with a growing reader.

Thank you, Mrs. Moore, for championing literacy and inspiring our Wildcats to read every day.