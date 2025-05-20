//NCNW of Valdosta is accepting vendor, partnership registrations for community event

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The National Council of Negro Women is accepting vendor and partnership registrations for community-wide family reunion event.

Release:

The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section of the National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) is now accepting vendor and partnership registrations for the 12th Annual Community-Wide Family Reunion, taking place on Saturday, September 27, 2025, from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM at Turner Center Art Park (605 N. Patterson Street, Valdosta, GA).

This free community-centered event is a celebration of unity, family connection, and access to vital local resources, open to residents across South Georgia

Vendor & Partnership Opportunities:



• Non-Food Vendor – $25 (+$0.63 fee)

For merchandise, handmade goods, crafts, apparel, etc. Vendors provide their own tables and materials.



• Food Vendor – $50 (+$1.25 fee)

Food and beverage vendors must provide full setup and valid licensing as required by city ordinances.



• Resource Vendor – FREE

For nonprofit and community organizations offering free services or information. No sales permitted.

Register online:

https://www.ncnwofvaldosta.org/events-1/12th-annual-community-wide-family-reunion

Main Website: www.ncnwofvaldosta.org

For sponsorship opportunities, vendor support, or press inquiries, contact:

Latoya Brown

Public Relations Liaison

Email: ncnwofvaldostapr@gmail.com

Social: @ncnwvaldosta

About NCNW:

The National Council of Negro Women (NCNW) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded in 1935 by Dr. Mary McLeod Bethune. It is dedicated to empowering women of African descent, their families, and communities through programs focused on education, economic empowerment, health equity, and social justice. The Valdosta-Lowndes Metropolitan Section continues this legacy through impactful local initiatives that unite and uplift the community.