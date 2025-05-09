//Moody AFB reflects on last storm season while preparing for this season

Share with friends

MOODY AIR FORCE BASE – Moody Air Force Base residents and personnel reflect on lessons from last storm season while preparing for this year.

Release:

National Hurricane Preparedness Week is wrapping up, but hurricane season is just about to begin, and at Moody Air Force Base, residents and personnel are reflecting on the hard lessons learned from last year’s storm season.

Hurricane Helene defied a century of weather data and reshaped emergency planning across Moody AFB. Helene’s Category 3 winds brought unprecedented damage and prolonged power outages.

“Helene had winds well into Category 3, and since most of the weather stations went down at the height of the storm, it may have been closer to Category 4 winds,” said 1st Lt. Caitlyn Godsey, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron Readiness Flight commander. “While we never truly planned for such a catastrophic storm, the training and work we did for the Category 3 storms allowed us to easily transition and develop plans and actions during and after the storm for all the things that we had not planned for. This year, we now have all the lessons learned from last year, which includes who to call and how they can help.”

To better prepare for the storm season, Godsey said, “We’re working alongside the 23rd Force Support Squadron to offer classes about buying, starting, and utilizing generators.”

Godsey advises the community to have a plan and to follow these tips:

Stock up on food that can be grilled or consumed cold and aim to keep five cases of water at home.

Keep cash on hand, in the event of power outages and businesses cannot accept credit cards or digital payment methods.

Secure outdoor items like patio furniture to prevent damage.

When possible, purchase a generator before the storm season to avoid price surge and reduced availability.

This year, base leadership emphasizes generator maintenance, safety, and planning as critical pillars of storm readiness.

“Due to Hurricane Helene and Milton, we have begun thinking about worst-case scenarios when it comes to fortifying our generators, so they can keep the mission going when the power is knocked out,” said Tech Sgt. Travis Akers, 23rd Civil Engineer Squadron power production non-commissioned officer in charge.

To ensure on-base operations go uninterrupted, Akers said, “Beyond the bi-weekly checks, each generator undergoes a monthly load test, powering its assigned facility for a minimum of one hour to ensure all mission essential equipment operates on generator power. These tasks ensure that all our generators are ready to perform at any given time.”

Hurricane season begins June 1 and ends Nov. 30. Forecasters at Colorado State University anticipate hurricane season “activity above the 1991–2020 average” predicting 17 named storms, nine hurricanes, and four major hurricanes.

For more hurricane preparation tips, visit www.ready.gov or contact the 23rd Wing Emergency Management Flight at 229-257-1772 for local preparation information.