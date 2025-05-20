//Lowndes EMA urging residents to sign up for AlertLowndes

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Emergency Management is urging residents to sign up for AlertLowndes to prepare for hurricane season.

As hurricane season approaches, Lowndes County Emergency Management is urging residents and visitors to sign up for AlertLowndes, a free notification system designed to keep the public informed during severe weather events and other emergency situations.

Hurricane season runs from June 1 through November 30, and early preparation is key to staying safe. AlertLowndes enables individuals to receive timely and actionable emergency alerts via phone call, text message, or email. This system provides critical information about hazardous weather, natural disasters, public safety emergencies, and more.

“AlertLowndes strengthens Lowndes County officials’ ability to communicate with residents when it matters most,” said Ashley Tye, Director, Lowndes County Emergency Management. “This service enables critical communication with the public and provides individuals with the necessary information to stay safe or take precautions during hazardous or emergency situations.”

Users can customize how and when they receive alerts, ensuring they stay informed in the way that works best for them. Signing up is easy and free. Residents and travelers can visit https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=AlertLowndes to register and begin receiving alerts today.

Don’t wait until a storm is approaching—sign up now to stay informed, stay safe, and stay connected. For more information and to sign up for AlertLowndes visit, www.lowndescounty.com and click on the AlertLowndes icon or https://www.smart911.com/smart911/ref/reg.action?pa=AlertLowndes.