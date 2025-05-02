//Lowndes EMA urges residents to prepare for hurricane season

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Emergency Management encourages residents to act during National Hurricane Preparedness Week.

Release:

Hurricane season is around the corner, so Lowndes County is encouraging all residents to start planning and preparing. Lowndes County Emergency Management, along with the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency (GEMA/HS), the National Weather Service (NWS), and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), is promoting National Hurricane Preparedness Week from May 4-10, 2025.

“As we move into the 2025 hurricane season, it’s essential for everyone in Lowndes County to remain alert and prepared,” said Ashley Tye, Director of Lowndes County Emergency Management. “While experts anticipate another active season with a higher number of storms, predicting their exact paths remains challenging. This means that each one of us needs to stay informed, have a plan in place, and be ready to act swiftly if our community is affected again, as we experienced with the last two hurricane seasons. By staying prepared and working together, we can better protect ourselves, our families, and our community from the potential impacts of these unpredictable storms.”

To ensure your safety and the safety of those around you, we encourage all residents to take the following steps:

Understand Your Risk: Hurricanes can affect our area in a variety of ways. Learn about local hazards such as flooding, downed trees, and storm-related power loss.

Develop an Emergency Plan: Update and practice your emergency plan regularly. Consider the needs of your family, including pets and individuals with access or functional needs.

Assemble an Emergency Kit: Include at least three days' worth of food, water, medications, flashlights, batteries, hygiene items, important documents, and other essentials.

Stay Connected: Sign up for AlertLowndes and follow official channels such as the National Weather Service for the latest updates.

Prepare Your Property: Secure loose outdoor items, clean gutters and drains, and inspect your home for areas that could be reinforced before a storm hits.

Create a Shelter Plan: If you live in a mobile home or a structure needing repairs, you may need to shelter elsewhere during severe weather. Make a plan with your family now- do not wait until a storm is on the way.

Review Your Insurance Coverage: Not all policies are created equal. Take time to review your policy or talk to your insurance agent to ensure you have adequate coverage. You may also qualify for premium discounts if you make certain home improvements.

Help Your Neighbors: Check in on elderly or vulnerable neighbors. Offer help with gathering supplies or assist with evacuation if needed. A little support can go a long way.

Plan for Pets: Don't forget your furry family members. Emergency shelter space for pets is limited and fills up fast. Local ordinances require pet owners to have a plan to shelter animals during severe weather.

The past two years have underscored just how critical it is to stay prepared. While many in our community are still recovering from the impacts of Hurricanes Idalia, Debby, and Helene, we must remain vigilant. The risk of future storms is real, and preparation today can save lives tomorrow.

Hurricane season lasts from June 1 to November 30, 2025. Now is the time to get prepared. Learn more about hurricanes at Ready.gov/hurricanes.