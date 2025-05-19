//Lowndes County BOC recognizes National Public Works Week

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners will be recognizing staff members during National Public Works Week.

Release:

The Lowndes County Board of Commissioners celebrates its Public Works staff during National Public Works Week, May 18-24, 2025. National Public Works Week (NPWW) honors the staff who are responsible for maintaining over 810 miles of Lowndes County roads, 53 County-owned facilities, vehicle management for more than 460 county vehicles, mosquito and litter control, road asphalt patching, signs, construction, and housekeeping.

“Public Works Week is a special time for us to express our heartfelt gratitude to every employee in our Public Works department for their unwavering service,” said Paige Dukes, Lowndes County Manager. “The tireless efforts of over 90 individuals in Public Works are not just essential but also instrumental in maintaining the quality of life and well-being of the residents in Lowndes County. We want them to know that their dedicated work and commitment do not go unnoticed.”

Since 1960, the American Public Works Association (APWA) has sponsored National Public Works Week across North America and Canada. NPWW assists in educating the public on the importance of public works to their daily lives and community. APWA proudly announces “People, Purpose, Presence” as the 2025 National Public Works Week theme. This year’s theme highlights how public works professionals contribute to and enhance the quality of life in all of the communities they proudly serve.

Public works professionals help strengthen communities by delivering essential infrastructure services—ranging from transportation, water, wastewater, and stormwater management to the upkeep of public buildings and spaces, parks and grounds, emergency response, solid waste, and right-of-way management.

“Our work is deeply rewarding. The unwavering dedication and professionalism of our team have been outstanding. It’s gratifying to reflect on the positive impact we’ve had in the community and to know that our efforts are genuinely appreciated,” said Robin Cumbus, Lowndes County Public Works Director.

For more information on National Public Works Week, visit www.npww.apwa.net. For more information on Lowndes County Public Works, visit www.lowndescounty.com.