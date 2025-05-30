//Lowndes Co Fire Rescue to host 2025 Junior Summer Fire Academy

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO – The Lowndes County Fire Rescue announces the 2025 Junior Summer Fire Academy to give young participants a hands-on program.

Release:

Lowndes County Fire Rescue is excited to announce its Junior Summer Fire Academy, a dynamic, hands-on program designed to introduce young participants to the world of fire and emergency services. The academy will run Monday, July 21, through Friday, July 25, from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. daily. The Fire Academy will be held at Station 10, located at 2981 US Hwy 84 East, Valdosta, Georgia.

Open to youth ages 11 to 15, the Junior Fire Academy offers a unique opportunity to experience the day-to-day responsibilities of a firefighter through engaging and educational activities. Participants will take part in:

Fire station and apparatus tours

Fire extinguisher training

First aid and CPR instruction

Mock search and rescue drills

Hose operations and more

“Our goal is to inspire the next generation of public safety professionals and provide valuable life skills in a fun, structured environment,” said Billy Young, Fire Chief of Lowndes County Fire Rescue. “This academy offers a realistic but age-appropriate look into the duties of fire service personnel.”

The program is free to attend, but space is limited and registration is required. For more information and to apply, call 229-671-2730 or email scott.garren@lowndescounty.com.