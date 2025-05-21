//GCSU recognizes students from Valdosta for making Dean’s List

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Georgia College & State University recognizes students from Valdosta for making the Spring 2025 term Dean’s List.

Release:

Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Arts & Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 term.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Rachel Black, of Valdosta, Georgia

Avery Holder, of Valdosta, Georgia

Aubrie Scruggs, of Valdosta, Georgia

Charles Wilson, of Valdosta, Georgia

Georgia College & State University recognizes its students from the College of Health Sciences for making the Dean’s List for the spring 2025 term.

Georgia College salutes all of its students who made the Dean’s List for their outstanding efforts.

Martha Barr, of Valdosta, Georgia

Summer Mulgrew, of Valdosta, Georgia

Located in Milledgeville, Georgia, Georgia College & State University is one of three selective admission institutions in the University System of Georgia, along with Georgia Tech and The University of Georgia. With an enrollment of nearly 7,100 students from 150 of Georgia’s 159 counties, GCSU was ranked sixth among all public regional universities in the South – and first among schools in Georgia – in the US News & World Report’s 2025 rankings. Since 2022, GCSU has also produced the No. 1 academic success rate among all NCAA Division II colleges and universities in the country. Hands-on learning opportunities at the university are available in top undergraduate majors, including Business, Nursing, Education, Psychology, Exercise Science and Communications, plus dozens of graduate programs and a pre-med mentoring pathway with 15 years of 100% success in medical school admission. For more information, visit www.gcsu.edu, or visit Front Page for the latest university news.

Learn more at www.gcsu.edu.