//GA Senator Blake Tillery visits Imagination Station at Turner Center

Photo (pictured, l-r): Imagination Station committee member Nancy DeRuyter Warren, Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D., Georgia Senator Blake Tillery, Imagination Station Fundraising Chair Evelyn Langdale, and LVAC President Jane Burgsteiner

VALDOSTA – Georgia Senator Blake Tillery recently visited the Children’s Imagination Station at the Turner Center to view the progress.

Recently, Georgia Senator Blake Tillery visited the Children’s Imagination Station to view its progress. As Senate Appropriations Chairman, Sen. Tillery was instrumental in the Center receiving $1 million from the Georgia General Assembly for the Imagination Station, which is expected to open early 2026.

Turner Center Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D. with Georgia Senator Blake Tillery at the Turner Center’s Children’s Imagination Studio.

For more information about the Imagination Station visit www.turnercenter.org or contact Turner Center’s Executive Director Sementha Mathews, Ph.D. at 229.247.2787 or smathews@turnercenter.org.