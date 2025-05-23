//Four arrested in Valdosta for physical, mental, and financial abuse

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A wellness check that was conducted by a detective and Lowndes County Department of Family and Children Services, results in the arrest of four adults.

A wellness check that was conducted by a detective and Lowndes County Department of Family and Children Services, results in the arrest of four adults, who had been physically, mentally, and financially abusing a victim.

On May 19, 2025, at 1 pm., a Detective with the Valdosta Police Department received a request from the Lowndes County Department of Family and Children Services (DFACS), to escort them to a residence in the 2500 block of Jerry Jones Drive to assist them with a wellness check on an adult female. DFACS provided the detective with information that there had been allegations that a 37-year-old female at this residence, was being physically abused.

At the residence, the detective contacted Sherri Goode, 44, and Louren Riley, 46. Both Sherri and Louren appeared to be evasive and would not cooperate with answering questions from the detective. Due to their actions at the front door, the detective called for other officers to respond to assist her.

When other officers and detectives arrived, they found the 37-year-old female victim inside the residence, and she needed medical assistance. SGMC Emergency Medical Services responded to the residence, and the female was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sherri and Louren were taken to the Valdosta Police Department to speak with detectives. They were later transported to Lowndes County Jail.

Through investigation, detectives found evidence that showed over a significant amount of time, the victim was physically, mentally, and financially abused by Sherri and Louren, along with Sherri’s husband, Kenneth Goode, 46, and the victim’s daughter, Kiera Tolliver, 19.

On May 21, 2025, detectives obtained arrest warrants for Sherri, Louren, Kenneth, and Kiera, for the following charges:

• Kidnapping-felony;

• False imprisonment-felony;

• Aggravated assault-felony;

• Aggravated battery-felony;

• Exploitation and intimidation of a Disabled Adult-felony;

• 4 counts of cruelty to a child in the 1st degree-felony; and

• Battery-misdemeanor.

After obtaining the arrest warrants, detectives received information that Kenneth and Kiera were at a location in Dooly County, Georgia. Detectives contacted deputies and investigators at the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office and provided information on their

location. They quickly located Kenneth and Kiera, taking them into custody without incident.

VPD Detectives met with deputies at the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office and took custody of Kenneth and Kiera. They transported them back to Valdosta, where they were later turned over to Lowndes County Jail.

The victim is continuing to receive medical treatment, at an undisclosed facility. There were four children under the age of 10 in the residence, while this abuse had been occurring. DFACS has taken custody of the children to ensure they are being taken care of.

This investigation, which involves VPD, DFACS, the CAC, the Haven, and the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office, is still ongoing and more charges will be forthcoming. At this point in the investigation, detectives have not found any evidence that the children were physically abused.

“This is the most horrific case that our department has investigated in most of our careers, and our prayers go out to the victim and the children. The teamwork between all of our community partners in getting needed resources quickly, has been amazing. We also appreciate the assistance from the Georgia Department of Public Safety Motor Carrier Compliance Division and the Dooly County Sheriff’s Office, who did not hesitate to help us locate two of our offenders. We will continue working with our District Attorney’s Office to ensure these callous monsters are held accountable for everything they have done.” Said Chief Leslie Manahan

If anyone has any further information on this case or any other cases, please get in touch with the Valdosta Police Department Bureau of Investigative Services at 229-293-3145, the crime tip line at 229-293-3091, or file a tip online at www.valdostacity.com/police-department.