//Erica Falls to perform in Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series

VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts announces Erica Falls to perform live in the 2025 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series.

The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts presents Erica Falls, from 7 to 9 pm at the Turner Center Art Park, 605 North Patterson St., on Fri., May 9, 2025. The concert is the ninth of 10 free live performances in the 2025 Levitt AMP Valdosta Music Series, sponsored by the Mortimer and Mimi Levitt Foundation, The Price-Campbell Foundation, WALB News 10, Lamar Advertising, and the Valdosta Daily Times.

Soul singer and songwriter Erica Falls credits her unique vintage sound to her childhood growing up in New Orleans’ 9th Ward, where her parents introduced her to Roberta Flack, Aretha Franklin, Stevie Wonder, Nina Simone, Sarah Vaughn, and Whitney Houston. Whether on stage or in the studio, she channels a sassy, soulful tone that recalls an earlier era. But Erica cautions her fans: “Vintage soul is not about bringing the listener back to a time of authentic music, it’s about reminding them that it never went anywhere,” she says.

Erica’s latest project, a re-released 2018 album, HomeGrown, that she co-produced showcased her vocals, arranging, songwriting talent, and introduced her to a wider audience in the world of neo-soul. Throughout her career, Erica has recorded and performed with icons including Grammy®-winner Allen Toussaint, Sting, No Doubt, Joe Sample, Dr. John, Jennifer Hudson, and John Fogerty, among others. In 2013, she was handpicked by Lee Daniels to star in the lead singing role of the award-winning film Lee Daniels’s The Butler. Her show-stopping performances did not go unnoticed; Offbeat Magazine nominated Erica twice for Best Female Vocalist in which she won in 2017 and 2019. She was also nominated for Best R&B Artist and Best R&B Album. Stay tuned because the best is yet to come!

The public is invited to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the concerts. The opening act is the VECA Jazz, food vendor is Creole Sol, beverage vendor is Downtown Social, and community partners are Legacy and LODAC. Admission and parking are free. Visit turnercenter.org for more information. Patrons who need special assistance may contact the Center at 229-247-2787 to make those arrangements.