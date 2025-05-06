//Community invited to 10th Annual Gospel Concert at Grace Fellowship Church

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – The Tammy Lewis Foundation will present the 10th Annual Gospel Concert with an evening of inspiration and praise.

The Tammy Lewis Foundation will present the 10th Annual Gospel Concert at Grace Fellowship Church located at 1304 West Hill Avenue in Valdosta on Saturday, June 7, 2025 starting at 6pm with doors opening at 5pm.

The community is invited for an evening of inspiration and praise with local gospel choirs, praise dancers, and dinner. The event is to support and find a cure for sarcoma cancer.