//CeCe Winans to perform live at Wild Adventures

VALDOSTA – Wild Adventures Theme Park announces female-gospel artist CeCe Winans will perform live on stage in May.

Wild Adventures Theme Park in Valdosta, Georgia, will welcome the most-awarded female gospel artist of all time, CeCe Winans, to the Wild Adventures LIVE! stage on Saturday, May 17.

With a career that includes 15 GRAMMY Awards, 28 Dove Awards, and a legacy of inspirational performances around the world, Winans has touched millions through her music and message of faith and hope. Known for iconic songs like “Goodness of God” and her newest single “That’s My King,” Winans continues to inspire audiences with her powerful voice and timeless message.

“CeCe Winans is a true icon whose music transcends generations,” said Emasia Craig, marketing manager at Wild Adventures. “Her voice and spirit uplift and connect with audiences in a special way, and we are thrilled to have her join us for an unforgettable evening.”

Following the success of her Believe For It album and tour, which garnered over one billion U.S. streams and widespread critical acclaim, Winans is hitting the road again with The Goodness Tour in support of the recent release of her highly anticipated new album, More Than This.

The concert begins at 8 p.m. on Saturday, May 17. General Concert Admission is included free with a 2025 Season Pass. Gold and Diamond Passholders can purchase Reserved Concert Seats at a discounted rate in advance for as low as $5. Guests without a 2025 Season Pass can attend the concert by purchasing General Concert Admission for $10 or Reserved Seats starting at $15, in addition to park admission.

Special discounts and group rates are available for churches planning to attend CeCe Winans’ performance. For more information or to reserve group tickets, call (229) 219-7080.

Before the show, guests can enjoy a full day of family fun exploring Wild Adventures, including the new Water’s Edge expansion featuring three family-friendly rides, vibrant animal habitats, and lakeside entertainment. Splash Island Waterpark is also open for the season, and Dinosaur Explore has returned with over 50 life-sized animatronic dinosaurs.

“From thrilling attractions to inspiring live music, every visit to Wild Adventures is filled with unforgettable moments,” Craig said.

Guests can enjoy every Wild Adventures LIVE! concert and unlimited visits to Wild Adventures and Splash Island Waterpark all season long with a 2025 Season Pass, available now at WildAdventures.com.

Wild Adventures Theme Park is located halfway between Atlanta, Ga. and Orlando, Fla. off Interstate 75 and is home to more than 35 family and thrill rides, hundreds of exotic animals, dozens of concerts and special events each year, and Splash Island Waterpark—named one of the “Top 30 Waterparks” in the country by U.S. News and World Report. Wild Adventures is also ranked as one of the Most Affordable Theme Parks in America by Travel + Leisure and as the Top Theme Park Deal in Georgia by Yahoo! Finance.