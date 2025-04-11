//Wiregrass to host Girls on the Run South Georgia Spring 5K

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will host the Girls on the Run South Georgia Spring 5K Run on April 12th.

Release:

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is excited to announce that it will host the highly anticipated Girls on the Run South Georgia Spring 5K Run on Saturday, April 12 at 7:00 AM. The event will take place on the college’s Valdosta campus and aims to bring together participants of all ages to celebrate the accomplishments of young girls from Lowndes and surrounding counties.

This spring 5K run is the culmination of a program designed to inspire young girls in South Georgia to recognize their inner strength and embrace the power of running. The program not only promotes physical activity, but also focuses on fostering self-confidence, teamwork, and leadership skills.

“We are honored to host the Girls on the Run South Georgia 5K at our campus,” said DeAnnia Clements, President of Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. “This event highlights the importance of empowering young girls through building confidence and providing opportunities for engagement, and we’re thrilled to provide a platform for their achievements. It also gives us a chance to showcase careers where women are underrepresented.”

The 5K will feature participants from a variety of local schools who have been training for weeks to complete the race. Alongside the runners, family members, friends, and supporters will gather to cheer on the young athletes and participate in a day of community celebration.

The event will kick off promptly at 7:00 AM, with the race route covering a scenic, well-marked course around the college’s campus. Cheer stations featuring college programs such as Welding, Nursing, Cosmetology, Cybersecurity, Construction, Commercial Truck Driving and others will be featured along the route to provide encouragement to the participants. All participants will receive a medal as a symbol of their dedication and success.

Details of the Event:

Date: Saturday, April 12, 2025

Saturday, April 12, 2025 Time: 7:00 AM

7:00 AM Location: Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, 4089 Val Tech Rd, Valdosta, GA

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College invites the public to attend and show their support for the young runners. This event offers an exciting opportunity to celebrate the achievements of girls in our community and highlight the positive impact of meaningful relationships, mentorship, and teamwork.

For more information at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, please contact Lydia Hubert, Director of Public Relations, at (229) 245-2460 or by email at lydia.hubert@wiregrass.edu.

