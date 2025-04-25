//Wiregrass recognizes National Apprenticeship Day

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Tech celebrates a highly skilled workforce and the local economy during National Apprenticeship Day.

Wiregrass Tech proudly celebrates the value of apprenticeships in building a highly skilled workforce and strengthening our local economy.

The Technical College System of Georgia (TCSG) and its 22 technical colleges serve as Registered Apprenticeship sponsors, making it the largest Registered Apprenticeship network in the state. To date, Wiregrass has 58 active apprentices working for 30 local employers. There have been 42 Wiregrass apprentices who have received a nationally recognized Certificate of Apprenticeship from the U.S. Department of Labor.

“Apprenticeships are a vital component of our mission at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College. They provide students with real-world, paid work experience while meeting the evolving workforce needs of our local employers. We are proud to partner with businesses across South Georgia to create career pathways that lead to high-wage, high-demand jobs and support economic growth throughout our region,” shared Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements.

To get involved or learn more about Wiregrass Tech’s Apprenticeship Program, contact Wiregrass Executive Vice President, Michael Williams, at 229-468-2092 or by email at Michael.williams@wiregrass.edu. The college is accepting new students for the Summer Semester; classes begin on May 13, or short-term Summer Express starts on May 28. Visit Wiregrass.edu to learn more.